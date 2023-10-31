Update On RAW Match For Next Week, The Boogeyman’s WWE Return, Green & Niven/Hart Foundation

– As seen on this week’s Halloween Eve episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Greenville, South Carolina, Undisputed WWE Women’s World Tag-Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven dressed up as WWE Hall of Fame tag-team The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart). Green shared photos the two took in their outfits backstage at the show at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Monday night via her official Twitter (X) page. Check out the pictures below.

You scratch my back and I'll stab yours 💕 @WWE pic.twitter.com/A6XcjDLozV — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 31, 2023

– WWE announced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Akira Tozawa for next week’s Monday Night Raw, in addition to Ricochet vs. The Miz vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ivar in a Fatal-4-Way eliminator match to determine GUNTHER’s next challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Following this week’s show, the “Junior Cadet” of Alpha Academy took to Twitter (X) to send a message to “The King of Strong Style.” Tozawa wrote, “I accept your challenge!!!! See you next week!!! ARIGATOOOO!!!!!!” Check out the post below.

ARIGATOOOO!!!!!! https://t.co/SCt0fNS7kF — Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) October 31, 2023

– WWE has been using The Boogeyman in digital content for Halloween-themed videos this week. On Tuesday, the company released a video dubbed, “Boogeyman TERRIFIES Scarlett in ‘Boogey Night.'” The official description for the video reads: “Scarlett receives the fright of her life during an otherworldly encounter with the horrifying Boogeyman!” Check out the complete three-minute video embedded below courtesy of WWE’s official YouTube channel.