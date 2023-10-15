Update On Reason Why AEW Pulled Scheduled Match From Collision At Last Minute

Brian Cage vs. Komander was scheduled to take place on this week’s AEW Collision, but ended up not happening.

Why?

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that due to an injury, the bout had to be pulled from the show at the last minute. He noted that it will be rescheduled at a late date and time.

“Due to late injury, the Komander vs. Brian Cage match has been postponed,” Khan wrote. “Thank you all watching AEW Collision on TNT!”

After the show, Cage took to social media and apologized for the match not coming off as scheduled.

“Sorry, everyone,” he wrote via his official Twitter (X) page. “Was looking forward to throwing Komander over Lake Michigan, so hopefully, there’s a lake nearby on the redue.”

Cage added, “Thanks for the match, Tony [Khan]. Looking forward to this and more to come. #GMSi.”

Check out the aforementioned comments from Tony Khan confirming the match cancellation and the response from Brian Cage via the pair of Twitter (X) posts embedded below.