Update On Ronda Rousey’s AEW Status Following Surprise Appearance

According to a previous report from PWMania.com, MMA legend Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance at AEW Revolution this past weekend, where she confronted Toni Storm during an in-ring segment that also involved Marina Shafir of the Death Riders.

The unexpected moment created buzz in the professional wrestling community and sparked speculation about Rousey’s involvement.

Rousey’s status with AEW has been a topic of much discussion since her shocking appearance at Revolution. Fans are curious about her potential relationship with the company.

Fightful Select reported that sources within AEW stated Ronda has not officially signed with the organization yet.

The sources noted that Rousey’s good relationship with AEW President Tony Khan, the impressive viewership of her Ring of Honor match in November 2023, and her living close to the venue all played a part in her appearance.

The report also indicated that while Rousey received the desired reaction from the audience, she seemed to have expected a different response.

Notably, Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the segment was intended as a one-off appearance for the UFC veteran.

Following Rousey’s appearance at AEW Revolution, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer noted that some individuals in WWE were surprised to see her at All Elite Wrestling. However, Fightful Select cited sources within WWE and TKO who claimed that this was not the case, and at this point, they expect her to take any opportunity available to her against WWE, TKO, and UFC.