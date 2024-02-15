Update On Rumored Locations For WWE WrestleMania 41 In 2025

WrestleMania 41 may no longer take place in Minneapolis as WWE is considering hosting the event in a different city.

WrestleMania 40 will be held on April 6 and 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The top matches announced so far are Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Bayley. The Rock is also scheduled to wrestle at the event.

Minneapolis, Minnesota had been rumored to host Mania since 2015, including WrestleMania 33 in 2017, but Orlando was chosen instead.

If WWE comes to town, it is expected to be held at U.S. Bank Stadium, which also hosts the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL. It’s an indoor stadium, so the weather shouldn’t be an issue. It can accommodate events with up to 73,000 seats.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider stated in a Q&A that “The front runner had been Minneapolis, but there’s been some rumblings of it possibly being in Las Vegas.”

It was further stated that now that Endeavor owns WWE, the old “traditions and plans are out the window for whatever they deem to be the best moves for the company.”