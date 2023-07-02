Update On Shayna Baszler’s Turn Against Ronda Rousey At WWE Money In The Bank

Shayna Baszler turned against her tag team partner Ronda Rousey at the 2023 WWE Money in the Bank PLE, and they lost the tag team titles.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com mentioned the following regarding the angle:

“This was always the plan… The thing was that I was saying Ronda and Shayna were winning the tag team titles, and then Ronda got hurt. The thing is that I don’t know the date and it might be Summer Slam, it might be a little bit after. But the deal is Ronda has a hard-out, you know, I mean she gave a date, “This is my last date,” because I remember talking to somebody there and it’s like, well, you know, I know they’re gonna do this. And it’s like, I guess make the big match for WrestleMania. And it’s like, no, it’s like her hard-out is long. They didn’t give me the date, but it’s like, it’s long before WrestleMania. So the point is, is that whatever it is that they’re planning to do. They’ve always, the whole tag team was to set up Ronda and Shayna doing a feud. Ronda wanted to do this feed with Shayna. She got what she wanted. She’s always wanted to do it because Shayna’s the one who got her basically into pro wrestling. You know, Ronda was someone who watched it and sort of knew a little bit about it, but not, she wasn’t like a big pro wrestling fan.”

Speaking of Baszler, PWMania.com exclusive spoke to the former Women’s Tag Team Champion before the Money in the Bank. She revealed her favorite matches in WWE, enjoying success with her best friend, and whether the four horsewomen would step in a WWE ring together. You can watch the complete interview below: