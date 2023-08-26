Update On Team 3D Reuniting For The Impact 1000 Special

Team 3D (aka The Dudley Boyz) of Impact Wrestling will return to the ring together at the upcoming Impact 1000 taping.

Bully Ray and D-Von were previously announced to reunite for the Impact 1000 episode, but now Impact has announced that Team 3D will officially return to the ring together that night, against two opponents who have yet to be announced.

Team 3D will compete in their first standard tag team match since defeating Neville (aka PAC) and current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn on the SummerSlam 2016 pre-show. This will be their first Impact match together since defeating Tommy Dreamer and Abyss (aka Chris Park) in a Hardcore Match at Bound For Glory 2014 in a Hardcore Match. They worked House of Glory’s HOG VI show on December 17, 2016, just a few months after their SummerSlam 2016 appearance, in a Fatal 4 Way that saw Santana and Ortiz win the HOG Tag Team Titles by defeating The Dudleys, Private Party, and former champions The Hardys.

The 1000th episode of Impact will most likely air on Thursday, September 14 as the post-Victory Road edition. The special episode will be taped at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York on Saturday, September 9. Impact will also record additional episodes that night in order to carry them over to Bound For Glory. This is the day following the 2023 Victory Road pay-per-view from the same location. Two-night combo tickets are still available for $48.25 and $84.75, as well as single-night tickets for $34.75, $50.25, and $125.21.

Team 3D has also been announced for the Impact 1000 Fan Celebration, which will take place that Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the same location. The fan event is free with the purchase of a Saturday taping ticket.

The Fan Celebration will feature Q&A sessions, meet-and-greets for autographs and photos, as well as exclusive merchandise and collectibles. Fans will also be able to pose for photos with an official Impact title belt. The fan event will conclude with a special live Q&A session with Busted Open’s Dave LaGreca.

Impact will announce more current and former names in the coming weeks, but for now, the following wrestlers will be appearing at the 1000 episode fan event: Team 3D (Bully Ray, D-Von), The Beautiful People (Velvet Sky, Angelina Love), Awesome Kong, ODB, D’Lo Brown, Tommy Dreamer, Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Josh Alexander, Deonna Purrazzo, Brian Myers, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards.

While D-Von announced his retirement shortly after the December 2016 match, Bully has continued to wrestle and is now a top heel in Impact Wrestling. He recently defeated Black Taurus in a no-disqualification match.

In 2014, Team 3D was inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame. They are the inaugural and former two-time Impact World Tag Team Champions, the former one-time NWA World Tag Team Champions, the former eight-time ECW World Tag Team Champions, the former two-time IWGP Tag Team Champions, the former one-time WCW Tag Team Champions, the former one-time WWE Tag Team Champions, and the former eight-time WWE World Tag Team Champions. They’ve also held a number of independent titles over the years.