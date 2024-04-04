Update On The Health Of Steve “Mongo” McMichael

Former WCW star Steve “Mongo” McMichael, who became a United States Champion as well as a member of the Four Horseman faction and later transitioned into a commentator on WCW Nitro, is reportedly back in the hospital yet again.

According to Jarrett Payton, son of Chicago Bear legend Walter Payton, McMhichael is undergoing tests for doctors to evaluate his current condition.

Payton wrote, “Steve McMichael Hospitalized.” “The McMichael Family is asking for prayers, as Steve was hospitalized today. He is currently undergoing tests. We will update his fans and the media as more information becomes available. Thank you.”

