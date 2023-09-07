Update On The Status Of WWE Superstar Spectacle Match, Current Line-Up

WWE Superstar Spectacular continues with Indus Sher (Veer, Sanga) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

WWE had previously announced Indus Sher vs. Owens and Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, but that was before Owens and Zayn handed the belts to Finn Balor and Damien Priest at WWE Payback this weekend. There was some speculation that the match might be canceled, but WWE India confirmed this week that it will still take place, with Jinder Mahal accompanying his stablemates to the ring, though it will now obviously be a non-title match.

Bron Breakker, Shanky, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER have all been confirmed for the show, but no details on their matches or segments have been released.

GUNTHER is listed alongside Imperium stablemates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, so it’s unclear whether he’ll be competing in singles or simply accompanying Kaiser and Vinci to the ring for their big tag match. It was also hinted that Mahal might wrestle a singles match, but for the time being, he’s only confirmed to accompany Indus Sher to the ring.

Shanky has been advertised on WWE Superstar Spectacular graphics since the event’s announcement, but he has now been confirmed for the card. Shanky will make his return to the ring for the first time since teaming with Mahal for a count out loss to The Viking Raiders on July 22, 2022 SmackDown. Shanky teamed with Giant Zanjeer, Ricochet, and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & current United States Champion Rey Mysterio to defeat Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro (fka ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli) at the inaugural WWE Superstar Spectacle event in January 2021.

The 2023 WWE Superstar Spectacular will take place on Friday, September 8 at Hyderabad, Telangana, India’s G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium.

The updated card is as follows:

WWE Women’s World Title Match

Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and John Cena vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Indus Sher (Veer, Sanga)

Appearances by Bron Breakker, Shanky, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Jinder Mahal, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, among others to be announced, along with more matches.