Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown In Chicago

WWE has reportedly sold 15,603 tickets for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

According to Wrestle Tix, there are 1,703 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for a configuration that can seat 17,306 fans.

Scheduled for this week’s two-hour blue brand WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home show” is The Judgment Day vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships, as well as Kevin Owens on “The Grayson Waller Effect.”

