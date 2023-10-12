Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s Season Premiere Of WWE SmackDown

This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is a hot ticket.

WWE has reportedly sold 9,217 tickets for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK.

According to Wrestle Tix, there are only 451 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for a configuration that can seat 9,668 fans.

Scheduled for this week’s two-hour blue brand show is the return of Roman Reigns, an appearance by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, as well as Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage.