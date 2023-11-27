Update On Ticket Sales For This Week’s AEW Dynamite In Minneapolis, MN.

This week’s AEW Dynamite in Minneapolis, Minnesota is a hot ticket.

Wrestle Tix is reporting that AEW has sold 3,926 tickets for this week’s AEW Dynamite show at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. on Wednesday night, November 29, 2023.

There are only 858 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 4,784 seats.

On tap for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal, Mark Briscoe vs. RUSH and Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland in three gold league bouts in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 11/29 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Minneapolis, MN.