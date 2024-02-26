Update On Ticket Sales For This Week’s WWE SmackDown (3/1/2024)

WWE will be holding SmackDown this Friday from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, with WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson set to appear on the show.

According to WrestleTix, Friday’s episode of SmackDown has sold 11,457 tickets, and there are no more tickets left as of 2/26/2024. The show’s total seating capacity is 11,457.

The last time the company held a live event from the same venue, which was the September 22nd, 2023 episode of SmackDown, the total attendance was 12,325.

Friday’s episode will also see Bayley and Dakota Kai take on Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) in a non-title match, LWO’s Carlito face Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar in a Street Fight and the fallout from Elimination Chamber: Perth.