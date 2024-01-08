Update On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/8/2024)

WWE will be holding RAW tonight from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, with reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending their titles against former champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

According to WrestleTix, tonight’s episode of RAW has sold 9,863 tickets, and there are 496 tickets left as of 1/7/2024. The show’s total seating capacity is 10,359.

The last time WWE held a show from the same venue, which was the April 7th, 2023 episode of SmackDown, the company drew 10,116 fans.

Monday’s episode of RAW will also see The Miz face The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh in a singles match, The New Day’s Kofi Kingston take on Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser in a one-on-one match, #DIY’s Tommaso Ciampa battle Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor of The Judgment Day in singles action, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes go up against “The King Of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura in singles action and “The Best In The World” CM Punk make an appearance on the red brand.