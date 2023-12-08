Update On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (12/8/2023)

WWE will be holding the Tribute to the Troops episode of SmackDown later tonight from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, with CM Punk making his return to the blue brand after 10 years.

According to WrestleTix, tonight’s episode of SmackDown has sold 8,604 tickets, and there are 88 tickets left as of 7/12/2023. The show’s total seating capacity is 8,692.

The last time the company held a live event from the same venue, which was the March 13th episode of RAW, the total attendance was 7,720.

Tonight’s episode will also see “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley take on Karrion Kross in a WWE United States Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament First Round Match, Dragon Lee face Santos Escobar in a WWE United States Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament First Round Match and “The Queen” Charlotte Flair battle “The Empress Of Tomorrow” Asuka in a singles match.