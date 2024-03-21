Update On Tickets For Monday’s RAW In Chicago After Advertising CM Punk

Monday’s WWE Raw was already a hot ticket before it was announced that CM Punk would be there, but it became even more popular after he was confirmed to appear.

Punk is filling in for a variety of roles while recovering from a torn triceps. He sustained the injury in only his third WWE match and first TV appearance since rejoining the company, during the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, which he lost to Cody Rhodes.

He has cut promos for RAW and a dark segment, as well as working the WrestleMania press conference in Las Vegas.

WWE sold a large number of tickets for Monday’s RAW after advertising CM Punk. WWE announced on March 11th that he would be appearing at the RAW event on Monday, March 25 at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. WWE has already announced Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh, Andrade in action, and Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae for the event.

On March 5th, WWE sold out the show with 11,859 people, and they planned to use the standard stage setup. The last event held at the venue was the Survivor Series, which sold 17,102 tickets. They changed the production plans to use a smaller entranceway, which allowed for more seats to be added.

According to WrestleTix, WWE has already sold 2,632 tickets since announcing Punk and releasing more. Only 531 tickets remain. WWE has sold slightly more than 1,700 tickets in the past week alone.

While WWE may not have sold this many tickets without Punk, he certainly contributed in some way.