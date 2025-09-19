Update On Tiffany Stratton Ahead Of WWE Wrestlepalooza

The status of the WWE Women’s Championship match at Wrestlepalooza may soon be clarified. According to fans in Toledo, Ohio, reigning champion Tiffany Stratton was seen arriving at the Huntington Center ahead of tonight’s live broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown.

Stratton’s presence is significant given the uncertainty surrounding her ability to compete this weekend. WWE has yet to officially announce the expected Triple Threat Match featuring Stratton defending her title against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax.

Earlier this week, reports indicated that Stratton had not been medically cleared to wrestle, putting the high-profile bout in jeopardy. Her arrival at the arena suggests her status could be updated during tonight’s show, potentially setting the stage for a Wrestlepalooza announcement.

Tonight’s SmackDown serves as the final stop before Wrestlepalooza and has several key segments and matches advertised. A contract signing will take place between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his challenger Drew McIntyre, just 24 hours before their title clash. Brock Lesnar is also scheduled for a live interview segment ahead of his blockbuster showdown with John Cena.

Two championships will be defended tonight. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss put their titles on the line against Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre following Green’s recent attack on Flair. In addition, Sami Zayn is set for another United States Championship Open Challenge, with Carmelo Hayes publicly declaring he will step up to face the champion.

With Stratton in the building, all eyes will be on whether WWE confirms the Women’s Championship match for tomorrow night’s Wrestlepalooza premium live event.