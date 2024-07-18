Update On TNA Slammiversary Pre-Show Press Conference On 7/18 In Montreal

The road to TNA Slammiversary 2024 begins winding down on Thursday.

The TNA Slammiversary 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ airs on Thursday, July 18, 2024 from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

In one other final stop on the road to the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view this weekend in Montreal, the official TNA Slammiversary 2024 Press Conference will stream live from the Verdun Auditorium on 7/18.

Featured below is the official press release that the company sent out today to promote the big final press event for their PPV event in Montreal on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

THURSDAY, JULY 18: TNA Wrestling Press Conference At The Verdun Auditorium

: The Slammiversary Press Conference will be star-studded, featuring Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, AJ Francis and PCO.: The Slammiversary Press Conference will be co-hosted in English and French, respectively, by Josh Mathews and Kevin Raphael of TVA Sports.: Will start at 4:20 p.m. EDT: Verdun Auditorium in Montreal: The Slammiversary Press Conference also will stream LIVE on TNA Digital Platforms.: The first 50 attending the Slammiversary Press Conference will receive a Special Slammiversry Souvenir.TNA Wrestling returns to Montreal for the first time since 2011 when the 20th Slammiversary is held on Saturday, July 20th at Verdun Auditorium. Slammiversary is one of the biggest events of the year for TNA Wrestling – a showcase event that, in 2024, will celebrate the company’s 22nd year. Slammiversary will air live around the world on pay-per-view with every TNA championship on the line.The Countdown to Slammiversary starts at 7pm EDT, followed by Slammiversary at 8pm.On Sunday, July 21, the TNA television trucks will capture all the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8pm EDT every Thursday (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada). The Sunday TNA show starts at 5pm.A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 120 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.

Make sure to check back here late Saturday night or early Sunday morning for a complete recap of the TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.