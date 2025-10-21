Update On TNA Wrestling’s Schedule For The Rest Of 2025

According to PWInsider.com, TNA’s flagship show, iMPACT, is scheduled to air live from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, November 13th. The company will also hold its Turning Point special there on Friday, November 14th.

Additionally, TNA will conduct their next set of TV tapings on Saturday, November 15th.

The report states that TNA will tape the remainder of their flagship show for the year at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

On Friday, December 5th, the company will host their Final Resolution special. Then on Saturday, December 6th, and Sunday, December 7th, TNA will hold another set of iMPACT TV tapings.

Furthermore, it has been announced that there will be a fan appreciation event in El Paso. Fans who purchase tickets for all the shows will receive an official hat.

Meet and greets with TNA wrestlers will also be available. Tickets will go on sale later this week at TNAwrestling.com.