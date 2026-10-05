Monday, October 5, 2026
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Update On Viral Video Of Fan Showing Up At Randy Orton’s Home

By
Phil Johnson
-
Randy Orton in WWE
Randy Orton | WWE

A video showing a fan appearing at Randy Orton’s home has resurfaced and attracted significant attention across social media this week.

Despite the clip going viral again, the footage is not from a recent incident.

The video was originally recorded some time ago and has simply resurfaced online, leading some fans encountering the footage for the first time to believe the incident had just occurred.

There is no indication that a new incident involving a fan showing up at Orton’s residence has taken place.

The renewed circulation of the footage appears to be responsible for the recent attention surrounding the video rather than any new development involving the WWE veteran.

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