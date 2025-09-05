Update On Will Ospreay’s Neck Surgery Timeline

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided an update on the timing of Will Ospreay’s upcoming neck surgery.

According to Dave Meltzer, the AEW star is scheduled to undergo the procedure “in a few weeks” to repair herniated discs in his neck—an injury he has been battling for the past month.

The operation is expected to sideline Ospreay for a significant period while he recovers.

Ospreay was last seen on AEW programming during a post-match angle at the All In: Texas pay-per-view in July. Despite the severity of the injury, the “Aerial Assassin” insisted on competing one last time in front of his home country crowd at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in London this past August.

Speaking candidly before the event, Ospreay admitted, “I am compromised, I’ve got a few herniated discs pushing against my spinal cord, which is affecting a couple of my nerves. But, I can do stuff and I can perform one last time before I need to go get it all corrected.”

His final bout before the hiatus came in the Forbidden Door main event on August 24, where he was part of the winning team in a brutal Lights Out Steel Cage Match. The storyline explanation for his absence was delivered afterward, with Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders launching a post-match attack.

The former two-time AEW International Champion has been one of the company’s standout performers in 2025, but his focus will now shift to surgery and the road to recovery.