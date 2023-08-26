Update On WWE RAW Ticket Sales For Monday’s Show In Memphis, TN.

Next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is a hot ticket!

Wrestle Tix is reporting that WWE has sold 6,720 tickets for next week’s three-hour red brand show on the USA Network.

1,065 tickets remain for the event, which is set up for 7,785 seats.

WWE Monday Night Raw is scheduled to emanate from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee on August 28, 2023.

Scheduled for next week’s WWE Raw in Memphis is Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark in a “Falls Count Anywhere” match, as well as Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser in singles action.

