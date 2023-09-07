Update On WWE Superstars Possibly Appearing In New UFC Video Game

This week, the UFC and EA Sports officially announced the EA UFC 5 video game. The game, which is said to be vastly improved, will be available on Friday, October 27, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Crossovers will include Fedor Emelianenko, Muhammad Ali, and Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson, among others. With Endeavor’s WWE-UFC merger set to close next week, EA UFC developers were asked if they had inquired about WWE Superstars possibly appearing in the upcoming UFC 5 game.

According to Fightful Select, the EA UFC developers confirmed that they did inquire about WWE talent being included in the game, but they were told that until the merger is finalized, this is unlikely to be heavily discussed.

WWE video games are currently licensed by 2K. Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, Ronda Rousey, and Shayna Baszler are among the former UFC fighters on the WWE roster. Bobby Lashley competed for Strikeforce, which was purchased by UFC. Lesnar appeared in the video games UFC 2009 Undisputed, UFC Undisputed 2010 (as the cover athlete), UFC Undisputed 3 in 2012, EA UFC 1 in 2014 (as DLC), and EA UFC 4 in 2020 (as DLC). Rousey appeared in EA UFC 1, EA UFC 2 (as a co-cover athlete) in 2016, EA UFC 3 in 2018, and the EA UFC mobile game. These were most likely made possible by licensing agreements from Lesnar and Rousey’s previous time with UFC.