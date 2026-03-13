Update On Yuka Sakazaki’s AEW Status

In the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a question was raised about the whereabouts of AEW and ROH star Yuka Sakazaki, who is married to fellow AEW star Konosuke Takeshita.

The inquiry follows confusion about two years ago, when her AEW status was uncertain after her profile was removed from the company’s roster page. However, this was later revealed to be an error, and her profile was restored.

Sean Ross Sapp clarified that Sakazaki, who is still officially listed on the AEW roster, has been residing in the United States.

He noted that she has been present backstage at AEW shows in which Takeshita has participated. Sapp also mentioned that he hasn’t heard of Sakazaki being sidelined due to any injuries.

Sakazaki has not competed in an AEW match on television for over a year, with her last appearance on the January 29, 2025, edition of Dynamite, where she lost to Mercedes Moné in a match for the TBS Title.

She competed multiple times on ROH TV later in the year, with her last match occurring on the December 4, 2025, edition of ROH on HonorClub.

Takeshita and Sakazaki announced their marriage in May of last year.