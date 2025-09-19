Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestlePalooza

WWE is set to host its WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, September 20th, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Updated betting odds have been released for five key matches. These include a significant singles match between John Cena and Brock Lesnar, a notable Mixed Tag Team Match featuring CM Punk and AJ Lee against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, a singles match for the vacant Women’s World Championship between Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY, an Undisputed WWE Championship Match pitting Cody Rhodes against Drew McIntyre, and an important tag team match between The Usos and The Vision.

John Cena is favored to defeat Brock Lesnar, while CM Punk and AJ Lee are expected to win against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. In the tag team match, The Vision is favored to overcome The Usos. For the vacant Women’s World Championship, Stephanie Vaquer is predicted to beat IYO SKY and become the new champion. In the Undisputed WWE Championship Match, Cody Rhodes is favored to successfully defend his title against Drew McIntyre.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Singles Match

17-time World Champion John Cena (-700) vs. “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar (+400)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

“The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer (-200) vs. “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY (+150)

Mixed Tag Team Match

“The Best In The World” CM Punk and AJ Lee (-1800) vs. The Vision (WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch) (+700)

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) (-2500) vs. “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre (+800)

Tag Team Match

The Vision (“The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed) (-600) vs. The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso) (+350)