Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestlePalooza PLE

WWE is set to host its WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, September 20th, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Updated betting odds have been released for five key matches: a significant singles match between John Cena and Brock Lesnar; a notable mixed tag team match featuring CM Punk and AJ Lee against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch; a crucial tag team match with The Usos facing off against The Vision; a singles match for the vacant Women’s World Championship between Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY; and an Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.

According to the odds, Cena is favored to defeat Lesnar. Punk and Lee are expected to win against Rollins and Lynch. In the match for the vacant Women’s World Championship, Vaquer is favored to defeat SKY and become the new champion. Lastly, Rhodes is favored to retain his title against McIntyre in the Undisputed WWE Championship match.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Singles Match

17-time World Champion John Cena (-300) vs. “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar (+200)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

“The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer (-600) vs. “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY (+350)

Mixed Tag Team Match

“The Best In The World” CM Punk and AJ Lee (-400) vs. The Vision’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch (+250)

Tag Team Match

The Vision (“The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed and “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker) (-200) vs. The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso) (+150)

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) (-500) vs. “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre (+300)