Updated Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Following Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, two more matches were made official for next week’s episode of the show on TBS.

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will take on AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada in a Champion vs. Champion Match and AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will have an open challenge.

Previously announced for the show is AEW International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay defending his title against MJF.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.