Updated Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced a new match for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will take on Hikaru Shida in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show are FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho defending his title against Minoru Suzuki, with “The Redwood” Big Bill and “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith banned from ringside, ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) and Darby Allin taking on The Elite (AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada and AEW TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry) and “Hangman” Adam Page in a Blood & Guts Match, “The Glamour” Mariah May making her debut and MJF addressing the AEW fans.

