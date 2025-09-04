Updated Lineup For AEW All Out 2025

Following last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company has announced an updated lineup for this month’s All Out pay-per-view event.

AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Mone will defend her title against Riho. Additionally, The Hurt Syndicate, consisting of “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, and MVP, will face Ricochet and GOA, which includes Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun, in a trios match.

Also previously announced for the event is a tag team match featuring “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland and Christian Cage against FTR, comprised of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood.

AEW All Out 2025 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 20th, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.