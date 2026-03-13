Updated Lineup For AEW Revolution 2026

AEW has recently announced the updated lineup for the 2026 Revolution Pay-Per-View (PPV), scheduled for this weekend.

On the Zero Hour pre-show, Big Boom! A.J. of the Costco Guys will team up with QT Marshall to face The Infantry (Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean) from Shane Taylor Promotions.

Also confirmed for the Zero Hour pre-show is a title match where AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale will defend her championship against Lena Kross.

In addition, The Dogs—David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gabe Kidd—will compete against The Conglomeration, which consists of Roderick Strong, Darby Allin, and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, in a trios match. Furthermore, “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa will participate in the 21-Man Black Jack Battle Royale, where The Demand’s AEW National Champion, Ricochet, will also defend his title.

Additionally, “Timeless” Toni Storm will face Marina Shafir from The Death Riders in a singles match with the stipulation that no one is allowed at ringside.

The AEW Women’s World Champion, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla from Triangle of Madness, will defend her title against Kris Statlander in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match. The AEW World Trios Champions from The Don Callis Family—“The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis—will defend their titles against JetSpeed, which includes “The Jet” Kevin Knight, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Mistico.

In the main event, AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title in a Texas Deathmatch against “Hangman” Adam Page. The stipulation for this match states that if Page loses, he will not be able to compete for the World Title again.

Moreover, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, will defend their titles against The Young Bucks, featuring Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. Bandido will face Andrade El Ídolo from The Don Callis Family in a singles match, while Brody King will take on Swerve Strickland in another singles bout.

Finally, Jon Moxley, the AEW Continental Champion from The Death Riders, will defend his title against “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita from The Don Callis Family in a No Time Limit Match.

AEW Revolution 2026 is set for Sunday, March 15, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The event will air live on Pay-Per-View.