Updated Lineup For Next Month’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Event

Following WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special, WWE announced an additional match for next month’s highly anticipated WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Premium Live Event.

El Hijo del Vikingo is set to face Chad Gable of American Made in what promises to be a fast-paced, high-impact singles bout.

This match joins the previously announced Six-Man Tag Team Match featuring Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Ángel, and Berto) taking on Psycho Clown, Pagano, and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide is scheduled for Saturday, June 7th, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, and will stream live on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally.