Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the updated lineup for next week’s NXT episode, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Myles Borne will face Tony D’Angelo in a match to determine the #1 contender for the WWE NXT Championship. The Vanity Project, consisting of WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes, will compete against AAA’s Mini Vikingo and EVOLVE’s Chazz “Starboy” Hall in a quarterfinal match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament. Additionally, in “Supernova 11,” Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno will battle Fraxiom, featuring Nathan Frazer and Axiom, in a quarterfinal match of the tournament.

Previously announced for the show is a singles match between Saquon Shugars and “Mr. England” Tristan Angels.

You can watch the live episode on The CW, and it will also be available internationally on Netflix. Join us every Tuesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.