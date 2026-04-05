Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In a singles match, Sol Ruca will face Izzi Dame from The Culling. Newly crowned NXT Women’s Champion, Lola Vice, will also hold a championship victory celebration.

Additionally, Josh Briggs will compete against WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy and Keanu Carver in a Triple Threat Match. The episode will also mark the kickoff of the WWE Men’s Speed Championship Tournament.

The episode will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

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