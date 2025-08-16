Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT (8/19/2025)

Following Friday night’s TNA Emergence, WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at The Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, airing on CW.

Joe Hendry will be making an appearance after securing a victory on NXT this past Tuesday night.

The card includes the previously announced match where TNA World Champion Trick Williams will face “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans in a WWE NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match. Additionally, Josh Briggs will take on Yoshiki Inamura in a Street Fight.

In a 6-Woman Tag Team Match, the Fatal Influence trio—comprising WWE NXT Women’s Champion and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx—will battle The Elegance Brand, which consists of TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Ash and Heather By Elegance, along with M By Elegance.

Furthermore, there will be a face-to-face meeting between “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace and “The Glamour” Blake Monroe. WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page and Chelsea Green are also seeking a peace treaty with Tavion Heights and WWE LFG season one winner Tyra Mae Steele.

Additionally, WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy will face Ricky Saints in a singles match.

