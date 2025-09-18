Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT (9/23/2025)

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will be available on Netflix internationally.

In a highly anticipated Lights Out Match, Lexis King will face Myles Borne.

Additionally, TNA World Champion Trick Williams will battle WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT,” Oba Femi, in a Title vs. Title Winner Takes All Match.

Furthermore, Candice LeRae will compete against Lainey Reid in a match to determine the #1 contender for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.