Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the updated lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

WWE World Tag Team Champions The Usos, consisting of “Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso, will defend their titles against The Vision, which includes “The Maverick” Logan Paul and Austin Theory, in a Street Fight.

Roman Reigns, known as “The OTC,” and reigning World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will both be at the event as the anticipation builds for their World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 42 next month.

Also announced for the show is a title defense by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Irresistible Forces, featuring Nia Jax and “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend, against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Additionally, “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY will face Raquel Rodriguez, also known as “Big Mami Cool,” from The Judgment Day in a singles match. Furthermore, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar is set to make an appearance.

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