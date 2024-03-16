Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE NXT: New Match Added

A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

As the road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 special event during WrestleMania XL Weekend continues, next week’s WWE NXT show on the USA Network on Tuesday night will feature Sol Ruco going one-on-one against Brinley Reece.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the 3/19 episode of NXT on USA at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT PREVIEW (3/19/2024)

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece

* The O.C. vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. NQCC

* Trick Williams vs. Noam Darm

* One member of NQCC vs. Riley Osborne (NXT Heritage Cup)

