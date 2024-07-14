Updated Lineup For ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024: Title Match Added

Roderick Strong just earned his spot at the front of the line of challengers for the ROH World Championship, and now has a date set for his big title opportunity in the promotion.

The Undisputed Kingdom member earned a ROH World Championship match against reigning title-holder Mark Briscoe after picking up a pinfall victory over Dalton Castle on the July 13 episode of AEW Collision from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Strong secured the three-count after escaping Castle’s Bang-A-Rang and connecting with a jumping knee.

With the victory, Strong will now advance to challenge Briscoe for the world title at the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 pay-per-view event.

Also scheduled for the ROH PPV later this month is Athena vs. Queen Aminata for the ROH Women’s World Championship and Billie Starkz vs. Red Velvet for the ROH Women’s World Television Championship.

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 is scheduled to take place at eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 26.

