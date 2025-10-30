Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (11/1/2025)

After Wednesday night’s Fright Night episode of Dynamite, the company has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

The show is set to air at its regular start time of 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In a tag team match, Don Callis Family, featuring IWGP World Heavyweight Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita and AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will face “The Pride of Professional Wrestling,” “The Five Tool Player” Anthony Bowens, and “The Best Wrestler Alive,” “Platinum” Max Caster. Additionally, Bandido, the AEW World Tag Team and ROH World Champion, will defend his ROH World Championship against Máscara Dorada.

Previously announced for the show is CMLL Women’s World Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Mone, who will defend her title against CMLL star Olympia.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.