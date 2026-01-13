Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (1/14/2026)

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Dynamite, which is themed “Maximum Carnage.” The event will take place at the Arizona Financial Theater in Phoenix, Arizona.

Dynamite will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In a highly anticipated match, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) will face off against GOA (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun from The Demand), JetSpeed (comprised of “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey), and the Don Callis Family (Jake Doyle and Mark Davis) in a 4-way match to determine the #1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Additionally, AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against Bandido, the ROH World Champion from Brodio.

The AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander, along with the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Babes of Wrath (AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron), will compete in a trios match against the Triangle of Madness, which includes “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue.

Furthermore, Darby Allin is set to face “The Bastard” PAC from The Death Riders in a singles match. Lastly, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will be making his return.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.