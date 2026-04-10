TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for TNA Rebellion 2026, scheduled for this weekend.

“The Hollywood” Ryan Nemeth of The Nemeths will compete against BDE in a singles match.

Also confirmed for the show, AJ Francis will face “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth, another member of The Nemeths, in singles action. Additionally, “The Face of the Franchise,” Moose, will take on Agent Zero from Order 4 in another singles bout.

In a title match, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana will defend his championship against Eddie Edwards from The System.

The Elegance Brand, featuring Ash By Elegance and TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance, will compete against Mickie James, ODB, and Taryn Terrell in a 6-Woman Hardcore Country Tag Team Match.

In another championship match, TNA International Champion Trey Miguel will defend his title against Mustafa Ali from Order 4.

TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, is set to face “Prime” Cedric Alexander from The System. Furthermore, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will defend their titles against Brian Myers, known as “The Most Professional Wrestler,” and Bear Bronson, also from The System. Finally, “The King of TNA,” Frankie Kazarian, will take on Elijah in a singles match.

TNA Rebellion 2026 will take place on Saturday, April 11th, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and will air live on pay-per-view.