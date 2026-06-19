Updated Lineup For TNA Slammiversary 2026

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Slammiversary pay-per-view (PPV), set to take place this month.

Order 4’s TNA International Champion, Mustafa Ali, will defend his title in an Open Challenge Match.

Previously announced matches include TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana defending his title against “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth. Additionally, the TNA World Tag Team Champions, The System—which consists of “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers and Bear Bronson—will defend their titles in a Triple Threat Ladder Match against The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) and The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch).

Other matches on the card feature “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young facing Ricky Sosa in a singles match, and The System’s Eddie Edwards competing against “The Face of the Franchise” Moose in another singles bout.

Moreover, TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee will defend her title against Xia Brookside, while TNA X-Division Champion “Prime” Cedric Alexander from The System will defend his title in an Ultimate X Match against “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater, “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian, The Elegance Brand’s Mr. Elegance, Fabian Aichner, The Amazing Red, and KC Navarro.

TNA Slammiversary 2026 will take place on Sunday, June 28, at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The event will air live on PPV.