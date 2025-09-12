Updated Lineup For TNA Victory Road 2025

Following this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, the company has announced an updated lineup for this month’s Victory Road event.

The TNA X-Division Champion, “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater, will defend his title against Myron Reed from The Rascalz. Additionally, Moose from The System will face Mustafa Ali from Order 4 in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show, the TNA Knockouts World Champion, Ash By Elegance, will defend her title against Masha Slamovich, with Indi Hartwell serving as the special guest referee.

TNA Victory Road 2025 is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 26th, at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The event will be broadcast on TNA+.