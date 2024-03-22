Updated Lineup For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: New Match Added

A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Following the challenge to Naomi issued by WWE Women’s Champion and Damage CTRL member IYO SKY on last week’s episode of the show, WWE has confirmed that the two will square off on tonight’s program.

Previously announced for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, one of only a few left before WrestleMania XL, is The Street Profits vs. AOP and The O.C. vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory in bracket two semifinal matches in the ongoing tag-team tournament, Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar with the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma banned from ringside, as well as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes going face-to-face one-on-one in the ring ahead of their WrestleMania XL: Night 2 showdown.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.