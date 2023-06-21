Updated Lineup For WWE NXT Gold Rush Week 2

You can officially pencil in some new matches for week two of NXT Gold Rush.

During week one of WWE NXT Gold Rush on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, new matches were announced for the second and final week of the special themed events.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the NXT Gold Rush: Week 2 show scheduled for next Tuesday night, June 27, 2023.

WWE NXT GOLD RUSH: WEEK 2 PREVIEW (6/27/2023)

* Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Baron Corbin (NXT Title)* Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Thea Hail (NXT Women’s Title)* Gallus (C) vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe* Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James* Nathan Frazer (C) vs. Dragon Lee (Heritage Cup)

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT Gold Rush: Week 2 results coverage from Orlando, Florida.