Updated Lineup For WWE SummerSlam 2025

Following Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, the company announced the updated lineup for next month’s SummerSlam 2025 premium live event (PLE).

The Judgment Day’s WWE Intercontinental Champion, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, will defend his title against “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

Previously announced matches include Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena defending his title against “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi will defend her title in a triple threat match against “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Additionally, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch will defend her title against Lyra Valkyria in a No Disqualification, No Count-Out Match, with the stipulation that if Lynch emerges victorious, Valkyria will never be able to challenge for the title again as long as Lynch is champion.

Moreover, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER will defend his title against “The Best in the World” CM Punk. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Judgment Day, featuring “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, will defend their titles against “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa will defend his title against “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage Match. In another exciting matchup, “The Viper” Randy Orton and Jelly Roll will team up against “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre and “The Maverick” Logan Paul in a tag team match. Finally, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against Jade Cargill, the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.