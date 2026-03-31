Updated Lineup For WWE WrestleMania 42

After Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, the company announced an updated lineup for WrestleMania 42, taking place next month.

In a highly anticipated singles match, Seth Rollins will face “The Ring General” GUNTHER. WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta will defend his title against Dragon Lee. The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, and “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev will compete in a Ladder Match. Additionally, Finn Bálor will take on The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, in singles action.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend), will defend their titles in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Charlexa “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, as well as WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella).

Previously announced matches include WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn defending his title against Trick Williams and “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre facing “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee will defend her title against “The Man” Becky Lynch. Other confirmed matches feature “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar taking on “The Ruler” Oba Femi in a singles match, and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defending his title against “The Viper” Randy Orton. Furthermore, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill will defend her title against “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley.

WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer is set to defend her title against Liv Morgan, a member of The Judgment Day. Lastly, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best in the World” CM Punk will defend his title against “The OTC” Roman Reigns.

WWE WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally, marking the second consecutive year that it will be held in Las Vegas.