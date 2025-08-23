Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Sunday, August 24th, through Saturday, October 18h, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below

– AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, August 24th in London has 17,159 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, August 27th in Philadelphia has sold out.

– ROH Death Before Dishonor on Friday, August 29th in Philadelphia has 862 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, August 30th has 879 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, September 3rd has 906 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, September 6th has 888 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, September 10th has 896 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Thursday, September 11th has 829 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, September 17th in London, Ontario has 2,011 tickets sold.

– AEW All Out on Saturday, September 20th in Toronto has 9,143 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, September 24th in Pittsburg has 1,642 tickets sold.

– AEW WrestleDream on Saturday, October 18th in St.Louis has 2,695 tickets sold.