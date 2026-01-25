Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Wednesday, January 28th, 2026, through Sunday, April 12th, 2026, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026 in Cedar Park, Texas has 1,543 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, January 31st, 2026 in Arlington has 962 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday, February 4th, 2026 in Las Vegas has 1,920 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, February 11th, 2026 in Ontario has 1,921 tickets sold.

– AEW Grand Slam: Australia on Saturday, February 14th, 2026 in Sydney has 5,131 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026 in Sacramento has 1,514 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, February 21st in Oceanside has 1,387 tickets sold.

– AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 15th, 2026 in Los Angeles, California has 6,946 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynasty on Sunday, April 12th, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia has 4,586 tickets sold.