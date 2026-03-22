Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Wednesday, March 25th, 2026, through Sunday, May 24th, 2026, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below.

* AEW Dynamite (St. Paul, Minnesota) on March 25th – 2,667 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) on March 28th – 1,507 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) on April 1st – 3,747 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Edmonth, Alberta, Canada) on April 8th – 2,913 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynasty 2026 (Vancouver, British Columbia) on April 12th – 5,835 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Everett, Washington) on April 15th – 1,819 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Portland, Oregon) on April 22nd – 1,794 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Fairfax, Virginia) on April 29th – 2,592 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Peoria, Illinois) on May 2nd – 1,064 tickets sold.

* AEW Double Or Nothing (Queens, New York) on May 24th – 8,891 tickets sold.