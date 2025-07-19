Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Saturday, July 19th, and Monday, August 11th, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities during the summer months. You can check them out below.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest updates on WWE ticket sales, upcoming events, and all breaking news from the world of wrestling.

– WWE Live Event on Saturday, July 19th in Corpus Christi, Texas has 4,854 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Event on Sunday, July 20th in Edinburg, Texas has 5,807 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, July 21st in Houston has 10,835 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT on Tuesday, July 22nd in Houston has 774 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, July 25th in Cleveland has 5,978 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, July 28th in Detroit has 9,065 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, August 1st in Newark has 5,619 tickets sold.

– WWE Late Night with Tony Hinchcliffe on Saturday, August 2nd in Englewood, NJ has 897 tickets sold.

– WWE SummerSlam Night One on Saturday, August 2nd has 39,627 tickets sold.

– WWE Summerslam Night Two on Sunday, August 3rd has 40,790 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, August 4th in Brooklyn has 6,572 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, August 8th in Montreal has 9,853 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, August 11th in Quebec has 7,759 tickets sold.